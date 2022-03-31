Advertisement

Guatemalan man convicted of attempted sex trafficking of teen in Omaha

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old man from Guatemala is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison after he was found guilty this week of arranging to pay for sex with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl online.

A federal jury found Esin Lopez, also known as David Cantu, guilty Tuesday, according to a news release from Jan Sharp, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska in Omaha. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. set Lopez’s sentencing hearing for June 24.

According to court documents, an undercover Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy posted an ad “on a website commonly used for prostitution” in August 2020 and January 2021 claiming to be the teen girl. Lopez responded to the ad and continued messaging daily, requesting sex.

On Jan. 15, 2021, Lopez agreed to pay $80 for 30 minutes of sex, traveling from Waverly to an arranged meeting place in Omaha. Reports state he arrived at the location “with the cash and beer the minor requested.”

Investigated by DCSO as part of the FBI’s Child Enticement and Human Trafficking Task Force, the case was also part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Omaha Police looking for person of interest in connection to sexual assault
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
4 more teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school

Latest News

Elkhorn River (File photo)
Elkhorn River access points open Friday
Nebraska corrections employee arrested in York
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore