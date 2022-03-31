Guatemalan man convicted of attempted sex trafficking of teen in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old man from Guatemala is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison after he was found guilty this week of arranging to pay for sex with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl online.

A federal jury found Esin Lopez, also known as David Cantu, guilty Tuesday, according to a news release from Jan Sharp, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska in Omaha. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. set Lopez’s sentencing hearing for June 24.

According to court documents, an undercover Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy posted an ad “on a website commonly used for prostitution” in August 2020 and January 2021 claiming to be the teen girl. Lopez responded to the ad and continued messaging daily, requesting sex.

On Jan. 15, 2021, Lopez agreed to pay $80 for 30 minutes of sex, traveling from Waverly to an arranged meeting place in Omaha. Reports state he arrived at the location “with the cash and beer the minor requested.”

Investigated by DCSO as part of the FBI’s Child Enticement and Human Trafficking Task Force, the case was also part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.