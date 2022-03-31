Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with evening showers Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm up is here after Thursday’s chill! After a cold start in the 20s, Friday afternoon should push us into the 60s! You’ll see the most sun in the morning with the evening bringing a returning chance for showers into the Metro.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Areas to the west of the Metro see rain chances as early as 2-3 PM with an arrival to the Metro after 5 PM. These showers will continue into early Saturday morning and clear well before sunrise.

Friday evening showers (wowt)

Saturday is the best day of the weekend to get outside. Plan on plenty of sun, occasional breezes and a high of 60 in the Metro. Sunday will be warmer but windier with the chance of a shower or two mainly in the afternoon.

Windier Sunday (wowt)

Gusts as high as the 30s will make our high of 66 feel a little less comfortable so will the increased clouds. Under the clouds a shower or two will be possible, although it won’t be a washout this may not be the best for outdoor plans.

Sunday afternoon shower (wowt)

Another chance for rain is on the way Tuesday! This brings in a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms and a cool down to follow.

Tuesday storms (wowt)

Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs falling back to the 50s... a cool down to the 40s by Thursday with lingering moisture ands a chance for a rain/snow mix.

We’ll look ahead to a warm up after that with highs possibly approaching 70 by next weekend.

