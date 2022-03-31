Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with evening showers Friday

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm up is here after Thursday’s chill! After a cold start in the 20s, Friday afternoon should push us into the 60s! You’ll see the most sun in the morning with the evening bringing a returning chance for showers into the Metro.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Areas to the west of the Metro see rain chances as early as 2-3 PM with an arrival to the Metro after 5 PM. These showers will continue into early Saturday morning and clear well before sunrise.

Friday evening showers
Friday evening showers(wowt)

Saturday is the best day of the weekend to get outside. Plan on plenty of sun, occasional breezes and a high of 60 in the Metro. Sunday will be warmer but windier with the chance of a shower or two mainly in the afternoon.

Windier Sunday
Windier Sunday(wowt)

Gusts as high as the 30s will make our high of 66 feel a little less comfortable so will the increased clouds. Under the clouds a shower or two will be possible, although it won’t be a washout this may not be the best for outdoor plans.

Sunday afternoon shower
Sunday afternoon shower(wowt)

Another chance for rain is on the way Tuesday! This brings in a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms and a cool down to follow.

Tuesday storms
Tuesday storms(wowt)

Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs falling back to the 50s... a cool down to the 40s by Thursday with lingering moisture ands a chance for a rain/snow mix.

We’ll look ahead to a warm up after that with highs possibly approaching 70 by next weekend.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Omaha Police said Wednesday, March 31, 2022, that they are looking for this man in connection...
Omaha Police urge caution as rumors circulate about sexual assault case
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
Guatemalan man convicted of attempted sex trafficking of teen in Omaha

Latest News

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and windy to start, sunshine to end the day
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rain/Snow showers
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow chances Wednesday night, then warming