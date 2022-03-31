Elkhorn River access points open Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three Elkhorn River access points are opening for the season on Friday.
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District made the announcement Thursday, noting that “high river flows occasionally force the Papio NRD to temporarily close the river access sites for safety purposes.” Those closures happen whenever the Waterloo gauge reaches 5 feet or higher. As of Thursday morning, that level reading was 2.5 feet.
Otherwise, the access points are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 1 through Nov. 1:
- Elkhorn Crossing, located near 252nd Street and Bennington Road
- West Maple Road, northeast of Waterloo
- Graske Crossing, west of 204th Street near West Dodge Road
The NRD posts the status of the Elkhorn River access points on its website, with an orange button at the top of its home page directing visitors to the exact page. The district also posts about changes on its Facebook and Twitter accounts:
