Athlete of the Week: Roncalli Catholic’s Quincy Evans

Quincy Evans
Quincy Evans(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quincy Evans led the Pride with 16 points and six rebounds in their state championship win against Skutt Catholic 52-37. Not only was it a high-scoring performance, but he shot the ball very well too connecting on six of nine, plus all four free throws.

Roncalli Catholic Head Coach J.J. Stoffel, said the three games at state this year were the best three games in his career. Saving the best for last helped the Pride win its first state title since 1996. The team was locked in on making it happen after losing in the title game Quincy’s sophomore year and the year before.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

