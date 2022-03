OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two subchannels of 6 News will be off-air for a few hours Thursday as WOWT prepares for an upgrade to NextGen TV.

The outage on “dot channels” 6.5 Start TV and 6.6 Circle, which started at about 3:45 p.m., is expected to last no more than a few hours.

6 News thanks our viewers for their patience at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.