Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska has submitted a motion in Cass County District Court seeking the dismissal of child sexual assault charges against William Marks Sr.

The reason: He died while incarcerated on March 27. He was being held on a $1 million bond.

The 65-year-old Sunday school teacher was charged on March 17 with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child for alleged crimes dating back to January 2009 through December 2012.

The Cass County Attorney’s Office told 6 News Wednesday that the investigation into Marks’ death is ongoing. There was no information about the cause or circumstances of his death. A grand jury will be called to also investigate since he died while in custody.

