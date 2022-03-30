Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly & windy all day with a few rain/snow showers

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The colder air has settled in and it isn’t going anywhere today. Temperatures will hover near 40 degrees all day and the northwest wind will keep wind chills near 30 degrees. Clouds are locked in as well.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

The strong northwest wind will be very annoying yet again with gusts easily up into the 35 mph range all day. A few gusts to 45 mph are likely too.

Wind Gusts Today
Wind Gusts Today(WOWT)

That cold air will make any light wind driven rain or snow showers feel a little worse but overall the amount of precipitation will be very light during the day.

Precipitation Chances
Precipitation Chances(WOWT)

Later on tonight, after 6pm, a few rain showers will try to change to snow as the sun sets the temperature drops. There is the potential to get a little slushy accumulation on the grass and side streets before any snow wraps up by 2am. As of now I don’t expect to see any impacts to the Thursday morning drive and we should be able to warm quickly and melt it off by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Northwest wind will still gust to 30 mph at times Thursday but at least the sunshine will warm us to near 50 degrees. Warmer highs near 60 are likely Friday but there will be rain showers and a few storms Friday evening.

