Omaha residents raise concerns over health director powers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The emotional debate over who has the power to issue a mask mandate in Omaha.

The last one issued by the health director a few months ago led to a lawsuit by the attorney general.

The council is considering the following process: The public health director would make a recommendation, the mayor would weigh in, and then it would be up to the city council on how to move forward during a public health emergency.

The way it worked previously is the city public health director could issue a mandate on their own.

A handful of citizens held signs out front of city hall this afternoon asking for the status quo to remain the same.

They’re worried that the new proposal essentially rates politics over science. They argue we haven’t seen that method work well in the last two years across the country.

“We have some of the best experts in the world and our governor and mayor wants to ignore them,” Omaha resident Chuck Kilgore said.

“This isn’t about the pandemic,” Omaha resident Steve Carter said. “It’s about keeping the process in place that’s set up so we’re ready for the next health emergency, whatever that may be.”

A number of local infectious disease specialists were waiting on Zoom all afternoon for a chance to address the city council.

There are also a number of speakers who do not like the idea that Health Director Lindsay Huse unilaterally issued a mask mandate a few months ago, and will argue that they don’t see the benefits of masks at all.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.