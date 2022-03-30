Nebraska Supreme Court picks three judges for sentencing panel of Bellevue Sonic shooter

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has selected three judges to preside over sentencing of the man who pled guilty to the fatal shooting at a Bellevue Sonic in 2020.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. pleaded guilty to many charges including first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.

Roberto Silva Jr. (AP)

On the panel are: Judge Bryan Meismer, District Court judge for the 6th District, Judge Michael Piccolo, District Court judge for the 11th Judicial District, and Judge Nathan Cox, who will be the presiding judge, according to a March 11 court document release Wednesday.

The judges were selected at random, the document states.

