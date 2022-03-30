Advertisement

Nebraska Supreme Court picks three judges for sentencing panel of Bellevue Sonic shooter

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has selected three judges to preside over sentencing of the man who pled guilty to the fatal shooting at a Bellevue Sonic in 2020.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. pleaded guilty to many charges including first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.

Roberto Silva Jr.
Roberto Silva Jr.(AP)

On the panel are: Judge Bryan Meismer, District Court judge for the 6th District, Judge Michael Piccolo, District Court judge for the 11th Judicial District, and Judge Nathan Cox, who will be the presiding judge, according to a March 11 court document release Wednesday.

The judges were selected at random, the document states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
Omaha Police arrest teen in connection to reports of damaging property
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Authorities find man with dementia reported missing in Papillion

Latest News

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Tax battle in Nebraska's unicam
Nebraska lawmakers slog toward a vote on income, property tax package
Inside Douglas county's juvenile probation office
Douglas County’s Juvenile Probation Center is ready to go
Nebraska & Iowa law enforcement provide backup a world away
Nebraska & Iowa law enforcement provide backup a world away
Slaughtering chickens in-house in Iowa to cut costs
Slaughtering chickens in-house in Iowa to cut costs