OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska State Patrol and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday has now been found.

Officials say the 58-year-old was last seen around noon near S. 73rd Court in Papillion.

According to the release, there was an endangered missing advisory issued for Papillion and surrounding areas.

