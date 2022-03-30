Nebraska lawmakers slog toward a vote on income, property tax package

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers are working to advance a large, multi-pronged tax package despite concerns that it would send the biggest benefits to high income-earners.

LB-873 would cut the top personal and corporate income tax rates, create a new tax credit for property owners and accelerate the phase-out of a Social Security income tax that lawmakers approved last year. It appears likely to advance through the first of three required votes Wednesday, although some lawmakers said they would push for more changes.

Supporters say the measure would make Nebraska more attractive to seniors and businesses and competitive with its neighboring states.

The Unicam originally had a tax package addressing income, social security, and property taxes altogether but were later separated into individual amendments.

AM-2658, an amendment about income taxes, passed 43-0. If the full tax package passes, the amendment would mean that those in the highest tax bracket would get their state income tax cut by 1% — from 6.84% to 5.84%. It would be phased in by Jan. 1, 2027, affecting individuals making more than $29,000, and married couples who file jointly making more than $58,000.

AM-2660, an amendment about Social Security tax, would remove the state’s tax on that income by Jan 1, 2025.

AM-2661, an amendment about corporate tax, passed 32-12. If the full tax package passes, the amendment would drop the tax rate on income above $100,000 from 7.5% to 5.84% by Jan. 1, 2027.

AM-2662, an amendment about property tax, passed 44-0. If the full tax package passes, anyone who pays a community college tax levy will get a refundable tax credit on a portion of what they pay.

AM-2663, another amendment about property taxes, passed 47-0. If the full tax package passes, the tax credit percentage would increase beginning in 2024, from $375 million to $548 million.

