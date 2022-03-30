Nebraska, Iowa announce support for Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa officials on Wednesday announced support for Ukraine.

Gov. Pete Ricketts was joined Wednesday afternoon by representatives from the Nebraska Military Department, State Patrol, and the Department of Transportation.

State agencies collected 550 pieces of expired protective gear from departments across the state — including 321 body armor vests, 87 small armor plates, and 65 vest carriers, eight non-body armor police vest covers, and 69 kevlar helmets — to Ukrainians fighting against the Russian invasion. Expired equipment remains serviceable, but no longer under warranty in the U.S., NSP officials said.

The donations were then taken to Iowa, where a coordinated and cooperative effort will continue the process of getting the items to Ukraine.

The governor also encouraged Nebraskans to donate other items as they’re able.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made a similar announcement in Iowa. In addition to providing equipment, the state “stands ready” to accept Ukrainian refugees, the governor said.

