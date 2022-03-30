Nebraska governor vetoes rental assistance bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance.

LB-1073 compelled the governor to apply for the second round of emergency rental funds. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha has filed a motion to override Tuesday’s veto, according to a news release from the Unicameral. That would require support from 30 state lawmakers.

The Republican governor argued that Nebraska is no longer in a declared state of emergency due to the pandemic and said the extra money would amount to a subsidy that would make recipients reliant on the government.

Ricketts also says the state still has nearly $30 million in unused rental assistance money from an earlier round of federal aid. He says Nebraska only used about 40% of the money from that first round.

“The ERAP is no longer about addressing the impacts of coronavirus. Instead, taking three more years of federal funding to make rental payments will create a government subsidy that will make people more reliant on the government for years to come.” “We must guard against big government socialism where people are incentivized not to work but are instead encouraged to rely on government handouts well after an emergency is over. We cannot justify asking for federal relief when Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation and we are no longer in a state of emergency.” “The State still has nearly $30 million of unused ERAP funds. This means that after more than a year, we have only expended about 40% of the program’s dollars. The remainder is more than enough to meet the legitimate needs for assistance through the end of the year.”

