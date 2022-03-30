Advertisement

Nebraska Department of Transportation unveils winners of snowplow naming contest

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several snowplows receive new names from elementary school students.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) says 17 snowplows have gotten new names from more than 300 winning submissions that came from elementary schools around the state.

The new names include Blizzard of Oz, Darth Blader, Snowbuster, Snow Big Red, Snow-tal Annihilation, and Ice Breaker 2000.

Once the plows get their names and are deployed, they will be trackable in real-time online.

NDOT plans to have another plow naming contest next year.

