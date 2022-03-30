Iowa voters can now request absentee ballots for primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa. (WOWT) - Iowa voters can now begin requesting absentee ballots for the primary election on June 7.

The request period is open for 70 days. A request must be received by your county auditor’s office by Monday, May 23.

County auditors can begin mailing those ballots on Wednesday, May 18.

In-person absentee voting will be available through June 6, the day before primary election day.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.