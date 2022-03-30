Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow chances Wednesday night, then warming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies make way for showers Wednesday night. The Metro starts off with light rain to mixed showers and then changes over to light snow around 9 PM. The snow chances continue into early Thursday.
Snow chances wrap up well before sunrise Thursday but bring the potential for a light coating across the region. We’ll see a trace to .5″ possible in the Metro, maybe a couple slick spots by the AM commute. Off to the N, a better chance for up to 1″.
This clears Thursday with afternoon sun but highs remain in the 40s.
A steady warm up settles in from there, Friday should push us into the 60s and we should stay the 60s through the start of next work week.
It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday’s early morning hours, possibly a PM shower on Sunday.
Another chance for rain Tuesday! That’ll bring a cool down to the 50s for the rest of the work week. We’ll watch how these progress.
Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.