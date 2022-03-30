Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow chances Wednesday night, then warming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies make way for showers Wednesday night. The Metro starts off with light rain to mixed showers and then changes over to light snow around 9 PM. The snow chances continue into early Thursday.

Rain/Snow showers (wowt)

Snow chances wrap up well before sunrise Thursday but bring the potential for a light coating across the region. We’ll see a trace to .5″ possible in the Metro, maybe a couple slick spots by the AM commute. Off to the N, a better chance for up to 1″.

Light snow tonight (wowt)

Snow forecast tonight (wowt)

This clears Thursday with afternoon sun but highs remain in the 40s.

A steady warm up settles in from there, Friday should push us into the 60s and we should stay the 60s through the start of next work week.

Warming trend (wowt)

It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday’s early morning hours, possibly a PM shower on Sunday.

Friday night rain (wowt)

Another chance for rain Tuesday! That’ll bring a cool down to the 50s for the rest of the work week. We’ll watch how these progress.

Tuesday rain (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.