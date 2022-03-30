Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow chances Wednesday night, then warming

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies make way for showers Wednesday night. The Metro starts off with light rain to mixed showers and then changes over to light snow around 9 PM. The snow chances continue into early Thursday.

Rain/Snow showers
Rain/Snow showers(wowt)

Snow chances wrap up well before sunrise Thursday but bring the potential for a light coating across the region. We’ll see a trace to .5″ possible in the Metro, maybe a couple slick spots by the AM commute. Off to the N, a better chance for up to 1″.

Light snow tonight
Light snow tonight(wowt)
Snow forecast tonight
Snow forecast tonight(wowt)

This clears Thursday with afternoon sun but highs remain in the 40s.

A steady warm up settles in from there, Friday should push us into the 60s and we should stay the 60s through the start of next work week.

Warming trend
Warming trend(wowt)

It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday’s early morning hours, possibly a PM shower on Sunday.

Friday night rain
Friday night rain(wowt)

Another chance for rain Tuesday! That’ll bring a cool down to the 50s for the rest of the work week. We’ll watch how these progress.

Tuesday rain
Tuesday rain(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

