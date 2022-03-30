Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air builds in behind our Tuesday storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our Severe Weather Threat winds down Tuesday night with storms making their way our of W Iowa between 9-10 PM. From there colder conditions build in for Wednesday with gusty winds and the potential for showers, a wintry mix and even snow!

We’ll cool off after the storms move through with highs in the low to mid-40s Wednesday, cloudy skies and continued chances for showers... generally overcast conditions in the morning with a stray shower possible. By the late morning we’ll see a better chance for scattered rain showers to a wintry mix.

Wednesday wintry mix (wowt)

We’ll see better chances for more widespread mixed showers and a change over to all snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning...

Wednesday night snow (wowt)

Snow chances wrap up before sunrise Thursday but bring the potential for a light coating across the region. We’ll see a trace to .5″ possible in the Metro, maybe a couple slcik spots by the AM commute. Off to the NE, a better chance for up to 1″.

Wednesday snow potential (wowt)

This clears Thursday with afternoon sun but highs remain in the 40s.

A steady warm up settles in from there, Sunday should push us into the 60s and we should stay the 60s through the start of next work week.

Warming trend (wowt)

It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday, possibly a PM shower on Sunday, and another chance for rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. We’ll watch how these progress.

