Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air builds in behind our Tuesday storms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our Severe Weather Threat winds down Tuesday night with storms making their way our of W Iowa between 9-10 PM. From there colder conditions build in for Wednesday with gusty winds and the potential for showers, a wintry mix and even snow!
We’ll cool off after the storms move through with highs in the low to mid-40s Wednesday, cloudy skies and continued chances for showers... generally overcast conditions in the morning with a stray shower possible. By the late morning we’ll see a better chance for scattered rain showers to a wintry mix.
We’ll see better chances for more widespread mixed showers and a change over to all snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning...
Snow chances wrap up before sunrise Thursday but bring the potential for a light coating across the region. We’ll see a trace to .5″ possible in the Metro, maybe a couple slcik spots by the AM commute. Off to the NE, a better chance for up to 1″.
This clears Thursday with afternoon sun but highs remain in the 40s.
A steady warm up settles in from there, Sunday should push us into the 60s and we should stay the 60s through the start of next work week.
It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday, possibly a PM shower on Sunday, and another chance for rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. We’ll watch how these progress.
