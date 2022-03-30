Douglas County’s Juvenile Probation Center is ready to go

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County unveiled its new juvenile probation building Wednesday morning.

It’s part of the county’s $120 million criminal justice complex near 17th and Harney in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska State Probation Administrator Deb Minardi said the new office matches a new approach to juvenile probation.

“Historically we thought about probation as you come in and you see the officer in the office and then they go away and they don’t see them again in a month,” she said. “These officers see their clients on a routine basis.”

The juvenile probation office is the hub for officers to meet with troubled youth, their parents, and other caregivers and support groups on a regular basis.

Mary Visek is the Douglas County Juvenile Probation Chief Probation Officer. She said providing individualized support and guidance has become a 24/7 operation in recent years.

“There’s no flow chart or matrix things like that,” she said. “We’re really looking at how can we mitigate whatever it was that brought them here quickly and with the least amount of interruption in their life.”

To maximize the potential for keeping our youth from becoming regulars in the criminal justice system, the new facility adds a lot of space for that individualized treatment.

“Officers are now conducting groups with youths, skill training, they are probably in the field more now than they are in their office,” Minardi said. “They are in the schools probably more than they are in the office and while this facility is beautiful it is important that those officers are out walking side by side with the youth helping them through.”

The juvenile probation office is one of three new facilities along with a youth detention center and courthouse annex connected to the current courthouse.

The goal of the new juvenile probation center is to give kids the tools they need to succeed and lead a more productive life.

“Once they complete their probation, their records are sealed as long as everything has gone well and they can move on with their lives without having that follow them around,” Visek said.

Juvenile probation will move from the Keyline Building into the new facility on April 11th and 12th.

Built in the 1920s, the building used to be home to Metropolitan Utility District’s main office.

