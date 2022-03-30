Creighton beats Nebraska 3-2 in first game since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a long time coming, these two haven’t played since the 2019 season after COVID-19 wiped out the games in 2020 and the Huskers played a Big Ten exclusive schedule last season. Creighton won 3-2 with 3 1/3 innings from Paul Bergstrom and 3 innings from Tommy Steier. The Bluejays staff was really good only allowing one earned run. Even though they are confident pitching to contact, allowing the other team to put the ball in play, the Creighton defense had an oddly off night with five errors but it only cost them one run.

Nebraska did have a chance in the ninth, with the tying run at second base, Brice Matthews grounded out to third base for the final out of the game. The Huskers left eight runners on base after outhitting the Jays 8-5.

Jaxon Jelkin made his first career start for Nebraska, a freshman out of Bellevue West. He threw 2 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs and striking out two batters. The Huskers are now 9-14, Creighton 12-7. The Jays will be back home Wednesday night against South Dakota State, Nebraska jumps back into Big Ten play next with a series in Columbus starting Friday.

