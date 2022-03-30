Advertisement

74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say

By Chris Anderson, Brian Duffy and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police investigators in Ohio say a 74-year-old man shot a teen suspect during a home invasion attempt early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the home invasion just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Johnston Street in Akron, Ohio, according to police. A 16-year-old boy was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to detectives, the homeowner told police that he discharged his gun during a confrontation with the teen, who forced entry into his home, striking him multiple times.

The 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself to WOIO as “Lurch,” was not injured.

“I heard this hellacious crash, and he comes running right through my front door,” he said.

The homeowner said he was half asleep on his couch, but he had his gun close by. When the suspect did not leave, he opened fire.

“He dives down the basement as I put lead in him going down the steps,” he said.

Paramedics took the 16-year-old to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

“Those shots were good,” Lurch said during an interview. “I don’t like people breaking into my home.”

Police are still investigating the incident and will release any information on criminal charges at a later time.

Asked about the possibility of facing charges, Lurch said he can’t imagine why he would.

“I better not. I am in my own home, and he breaks into it,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Omaha Police said Wednesday, March 31, 2022, that they are looking for this man in connection...
Omaha Police urge caution as rumors circulate about sexual assault case
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
4 more teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school

Latest News

A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California.
Car riddled with bullets, driver escapes in small California community
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned from the U.S House of Representatvies after...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns from office
A Chicago high school teacher has been removed from class after a racial incident took place.
History teacher removed after hanging Black doll in classroom
Omaha Police said Wednesday, March 31, 2022, that they are looking for this man in connection...
Omaha Police urge caution as rumors circulate about sexual assault case
Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately,...
Man used dating apps to target single moms to get to their children, police say