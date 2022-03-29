Advertisement

Woman steals car to pick up boyfriend from jail, police say

Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.
Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (Gray News) – The things you do for love.

A woman in Louisiana stole a vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from jail, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Alaina Cole, 21, admitted to stealing the car and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Cole was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Omaha Police arrest teen in connection to reports of damaging property
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Pittsburgh woman celebrates her 111th birthday and gets surprise news of great-great-grandchild...
Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock opens comedy show, still ‘processing’ Oscar slap
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South
The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing juvenile Analiyah...
Lincoln police looking for missing girl
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot