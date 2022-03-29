Advertisement

Trial delayed for Bellevue dad accused of smothering children

Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021, after he was extradited from California. He is facing charges in the deaths of his two young children.(Sarpy County Jail)
By Mike McKnight and Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial of a man accused of smothering his two children last May was initially slated to begin Monday, but has been postponed.

Adam Price was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., after his children were found dead inside his home after a welfare check. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and a possible life sentence, if convicted.

The trial date update came down from the courts last week after the defense requested a continuance, court documents state. The state did not object.

No new trial date has been set at this time. The defense was ordered to schedule an evidentiary hearing once depositions have been completed, the documents state.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead May 16 in Price’s home in Bellevue. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children. Their mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked police to check on them, leading authorities to discover the bodies of the children.

It was later determined that they were smothered.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, when he was transferred there from California. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit
Source: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials leaving Omaha
Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning cutting incident
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams were part of the large-scale search...
Large search fails to find woman’s remains in Nebraska

Latest News

Emily's Monday night forecast update
Omaha health expert weighs in on if second flu shot is necessary this season
Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of...
NCAR Fire: Evacuations lifted as firefighters continue to battle Colorado wildfire
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement