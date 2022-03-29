Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy, warm with the threat of a couple storms

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a rather complex weather day with a storm system moving through the area that will bring wind, brief warmth and the threat for a few storms later this evening. We’ll likely warm into the 60s in the metro but a few areas could see the lower 70s with the right amount of sunshine breaking through.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

It will be very windy all day as well with gusts up to 40 mph likely at times today out of the southeast.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The warmth will vary a lot from north to south across the area thanks to a warm front that moves in but not entirely through the area. Check out where the afternoon highs will end up in the area by 5-6pm.

6pm Storm
6pm Storm(WOWT)

That warm front will be the spark for a couple of showers as early as 3pm with slightly better storm chances after 6pm tonight. A couple of those storms do have the potential to be severe with the risk of hail up to 1″ in diameter and wind gusts up near 60 mph. The best bet for those is likely SE of the metro in the area circled here.

Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

The threat for storms will wrap up ay 11pm at the latest and likely moves east much quicker than that. A cold front will move east through the area after that with colder 30s and 40s likely by Wednesday morning with a few rain or snow showers in the area. Most of what falls will melt very quickly during the day Wednesday but it won’t be a lot fun with the gusty winds from the northwest.

Wednesday Winds
Wednesday Winds(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

