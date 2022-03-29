One injured in Tuesday morning Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an early morning shooting left one person injured.

The Omaha Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of 44th & Pinkney Street just before 6 a.m Tuesday.

After arriving, officers found one victim who was then transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

