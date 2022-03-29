Omaha veterans receive challenge coins from volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha man teamed up with a non-profit to give veterans a simple act of kindness.

“And on this side you have the veteran’s creed,” said Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson to a veteran. “This is a coin made by myself and Smile Baggs and we want to present it to you for all the service you have done.”

Hudson is an Air Force veteran. He handed out challenge coins to veterans Tuesday afternoon at the Victory Apartments. Hudson gave out 150 coins to local veterans. He says it’s a tradition to keep members of the military connected.

The local non-profit Smile Baggs teamed up to distribute the coins.

“We are passionate about acts of kindness,” said Desree Coleman of Smile Baggs. “Being intentional about our giving and giving to people who are often overlooked. People who look like they are ok, but they are not.”

A couple of veterans 6 News spoke with said they were appreciative of the recognition.

