Omaha Police investigate reports of damaging property, slashed tires, trash cans set on fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple incidents from burglary, trash cans set on fire, and slashing tires is under investigation by the Omaha Police and Omaha Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Officers went to the area of 82nd & Hascall St. Tuesday morning on reports of five to six juveniles damaging property. They discovered 30 cars having slashed tires, five trash cans on fire, and a burglary at the Cake Gallery according to the release, and cakes were thrown at cars’ windshields close by.

It’s also reported that most of the items at the Cake Gallery were damaged.

Authorities advise people with information to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

A cash reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

