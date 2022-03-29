Omaha Police Department begins use of new helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department has received a new helicopter.

The helicopter is a Bell 505 from Bell Textron Inc. The Omaha City Council approved the $3 million purchase in 2021. Included with the purchase is training for pilots and ground support personnel.

According to the Omaha Police Department, the helicopter is equipped with a camera, mapping system, spotlight, and thermal imaging equipment.

Omaha Police say the helicopter is a necessity as their current fleet of aircraft ages.

“OPD has operated Bell aircraft for 25 years,” said Frank Peck, Chief Pilot for the Omaha Police Department’s Air Support Unit. “In addition to our current fleet, the Bell 505 will add enhanced capabilities, specifically night vision capabilities, performance, and safety, while also decreasing direct operator and maintenance cost.”

According to Bell, the Omaha Police Department is the ninth municipality in North America to use a Bell 505.

“Complete with the latest law enforcement equipment, the Bell 505 will enhance OPD’s air support operations,” said managing director Lane Evans. “We continue to see strong demand for the Bell 505 by law enforcement agencies around the globe, and Bell is proud to support this critical mission.”

Bell says the helicopter was delivered to the Omaha Police Department in February and the aircraft is now in operation by the Air Support Unit.

Funding for the helicopter came from Omaha’s Capital Improvement Fund.

