Omaha health expert weighs in on if second flu shot is necessary this season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations drop off in the metro area, flu numbers are slowing ticking back up.

But Nebraska Medicine infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp says it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“Although, again, there is a little bit of a spike in influenza activity, if you truly compare this year’s curve compared to previous years, we’re actually in a very, very mild influenza period right now,” he says.

Because of the later-than-normal flu season, some are worried about the efficacy of their flu shots.

“People that received their influenza vaccine in the fall, so you know, October-ish/November range, should have protection here during the waning part of the flu season,” Rupp adds.

Rupp says theres no recommendation to, and no need to get a second flu shot this seasons, especially as we near the warmer months.

But he also says that getting a second shot likely wouldn’t be harmful to your system.

“If they tolerate their influenza vaccine year after year, they’re most likely going to tolerate that second shot here late in the season in the same way they tolerated that first shot.”

And when it comes to the bird flu, Rupp says there’s really nothing that shows humans being impacted by the disease.

Even if a person were to contract the avian flu, Rupp says “Again, this has not been a virus that’s shown the ability to transfer from one person to another.”

Although it’s not a concern, public health officials on the UNMC campus are monitoring it closely with state-wide agricultural agencies.

“Public health is keeping the finger on the pulse of where we’re describing the avian strains and keeping a close eye on it,” he says.

