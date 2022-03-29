Omaha DEA seizes 100,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills so far in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Deadly, fake pills are being taken off the street at a higher rate than ever before.

Since the start of the year authorities have taken 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills off the streets of Nebraska.

The issue is so bad, the DEA in Omaha is urging you to be aware of where you get your medications.

“100,000 at this point in the year is very distressing. It’s very high for this area,” said Steve Bell, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with DEA Omaha.

It’s more than all of 2021, when authorities confiscated 83,000 counterfeit pills according to Omaha’s DEA. Drug traffickers have been mixing fentanyl with hard drugs like meth and heroin for years.

But now they are also faking common, everyday pills and mixing those with fentanyl.

“When you are dealing with people who think they are taking a legitimate product and they are not and they don’t know about the dangers, it’s just a recipe for disaster,” said Bell.

The DEA says the danger comes when you shop online for your medication - there’s no way of knowing what’s inside those pills.

“The very troubling side is the pharmaceutical side where people would get on the internet and look for a cheaper pain pill or whatever. Then they make an online purchase and they have no idea what they are getting. They think they are getting a Tylenol or oxycodone or hydrocodone when in fact they are getting a tablet that’s mixed with fentanyl,” said Bell.

Experts say there is a fool-proof way to make sure your medications are always safe.

“Going through your licensed medical professional, your pharmacist is the absolute way to go when you are seeking pain relief or any other kind of medicine you need,” said bell.

The DEA says it only takes about the size of a few grains of salt of fentanyl to cause an overdose.

