NCAR Fire: Evacuations lifted as firefighters continue to battle Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (CNN) - Firefighters continued to battle a wildfire in Boulder County on Monday, building space between the fire and nearby homes.

The fire has been called the NCAR Fire due to its close proximity to the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The fire, which ignited at about 2 p.m. Saturday, caused lots of smoke and forced the evacuation of about 19,000 people. Those orders were lifted Monday afternoon.

More than 200 firefighters from dozens of agencies have battled the fire. Colorado emergency officials said Sunday that they were pleased with wildfire containment efforts aided by cooler temps and calm winds. Crews used air tankers and dropped slurry from helicopters to combat the wildfire.

#NCARFire update: The NCAR Mesa Lab sustained no damage in the fire, but the Mesa Lab will be closed tomorrow, March 28... Posted by NCAR + UCAR - Atmospheric & Earth System Science on Sunday, March 27, 2022

“Really successful firefight. And I attribute that to a lot of work and coordination,” said Brian Oliver of Boulder Fire Rescue. “There’s been great training with us and our partners, mitigation work that’s been done in the area. So, you know, it’s, it’s really been a huge community effort and a big community win that we’ve got no injuries and no structures lost or damage on this incident.”

Firefighters say they are getting the upper hand on a wildfire burning in Boulder County.

At its height Saturday, 8,000 homes and nearly 20,000 people were evacuated.

“We were within probably 1,000 yards of getting to the homes on the west end of Boulder,” Incident Commander Mike Smith said in a news briefing Sunday afternoon.

The fire forced dozens of hikers, bikers, and others out enjoying the weather were suddenly forced to flee as thick smoke rose above Bear Canyon Trail, KKTV reported over the weekend.

Fire danger was expected to remain high through Monday before firefighters get a reprieve Tuesday with cooler weather and possible rain and snow. People in the area were told to expect to see smoke for the next several days.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a campfire may have started the fire.

