Advertisement

Iowa to kill 1.5M more hens and turkeys because of bird flu

(KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa agriculture officials say two more bird flu outbreaks in commercial flocks will require the killing of more than 1.5 million hens and turkeys.

They said Tuesday that one of the new outbreaks will lead to the killing of 1.5 million chickens at an egg-laying farm in Guthrie County, about 60 miles west of Des Moines. The other was at a turkey farm in Hamilton County, about 65 miles north of Des Moines, where 28,000 birds will be killed.

The state veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Kaisand, says it appears the infections are coming from migrating wild birds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 17 states have had outbreaks in commercial or private outdoor flocks this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
Omaha Police arrest teen in connection to reports of damaging property

Latest News

BREAKING: Douglas County health director authority debate
BREAKING: Douglas County health director authority debate
National Vietnam War Veterans Day honored in Omaha metro
National Vietnam War Veterans Day honored in Omaha metro
Metro buses going green
Metro buses going green
Omaha Metro Transit launches new electric buses, has plans to expand
Emily's Tuesday night weather update