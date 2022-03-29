Advertisement

Huskers’ tackling not up to par for Chinander

WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four weeks into spring football and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is not impressed with his defense’s tackling following the team scrimmage.

“It’s not good enough right now, but in spring football you don’t get a ton of shots to tackle live to the ground. We’ll get a little more work in, but we can definitely use the work throughout the rest of spring. And then as we move into fall camp we can definitely use some more tackling work,” said Chinander Monday morning.

Defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, who has yet to see the field, said, “Live hitting. That’s football. Spring ball. But live football it’s just live football. It’s more of a game-like situation, game-like scenario. That’s what the game’s going to be like on Saturday. So it’s great to have that, to replicate that a couple times throughout spring ball and then for the spring game.”

The Huskers lost six starters on the defensive side of the ball at the end of last season. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer is the returner with the most tackles, 108, while veteran outside linebacker Garrett Nelson led Big Red last season in tackles for loss, 11.5, and sacks, 5.

There will be no more live scrimmaging or tackling for the Huskers until the Annual Red-White Spring Game on April 9th at 1pm.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit
Source: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials leaving Omaha
Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning cutting incident
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams were part of the large-scale search...
Large search fails to find woman’s remains in Nebraska

Latest News

Source: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials leaving Omaha
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery hugs guard Payton Brotzki late in the second half of a college...
Nugent: Creighton’s basketball teams have a lot in common
South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) defends against Creighton guard Rachael Saunders (13)...
Creighton falls to South Carolina in Elite Eight
NCAA Basketball
How Creighton is preparing for South Carolina in the Elite Eight