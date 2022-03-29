Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A groundbreaking ceremony is held for a new Vietnam War memorial in Papillion.

According to the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation (NVVMF), the new memorial will honor 396 Nebraska military personnel who were killed during the Vietnam War.

The $4 million project will have an honor wall with names of those killed in action, a restored UH-1 helicopter, and 11 obelisks with the history of the war.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel as the keynote speaker, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Meta Community Development Regional Manager Matt Sexton, Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins, Papillion Mayor David Black, and Mick Wagoner with NVVMF.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.