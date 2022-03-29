Advertisement

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct.(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Hawaii County police say they arrested and charged “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to police, the arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar Sunday, Hawaii News Now reported. The 29-year-old was allegedly yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke.

At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song.

Police said Miller later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Both of those actions led to a disorderly conduct and harassment offense.

The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times but to no avail, police said.

Miller was arrested, charged and released after posting $500 bail.

He played the DC Comics character in the 2017′s “Justice League” and is set to star in “The Flash” feature film scheduled for release in June 2023.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Omaha Police arrest teen in connection to reports of damaging property
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock opens comedy show, still ‘processing’ Oscar slap
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap