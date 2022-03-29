Advertisement

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

The lanky pink bird has been spotted several times after escaping the Sedgwick County Zoo in...
The lanky pink bird has been spotted several times after escaping the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. This image is from a spotting in 2021.(Source: Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife (custom credit) | Source: Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wildlife officials say one of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday that the African flamingo, known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band, was seen near Port Lavaca, Texas.

An environmental activist shot video March 10 that featured the bird with the leg band visible. The bird and another flamingo had not yet had their wings clipped when they escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita in June 2005.

The other flamingo was never seen again, but 492 has been spotted in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and now Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

