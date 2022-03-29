Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Stormy for some Tuesday evening, chilly by Wednesday

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are on the way Tuesday evening with a severe weather risk coming with them. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for all highlighted areas but they are most likely in the circled area to the S and E of the Metro after 6 PM.

Severe weather risk
Severe weather risk(wowt)

The main risk is for large hail and strong wind gusts but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as these storms track E. The storms will start to develop after 6 PM with a better chance for strong storms to the S of the Metro by 7-8 PM...

8 PM storms
8 PM storms(wowt)

These will move E from there, pushing out of W Iowa around 10-11 PM ending the severe weather threat.

10 PM storms
10 PM storms(wowt)

We’ll cool off after the storms move through with highs in the low to mid-40s Wednesday, cloudy skies and continued chances for showers and even a change to wintry mix possible through the day along with gusty winds that make it feel even colder.

Wednesday mix
Wednesday mix(wowt)

This clears Thursday but highs remain in the 40s.

A steady warm up settles in from there, Sunday should push us into the 60s and we should stay the 60s through the start of next work week.

Warming trend
Warming trend(wowt)

It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday, possibly a PM shower on Sunday, and another chance for rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. We’ll watch how these progress.

