Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Stormy for some Tuesday evening, chilly by Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are on the way Tuesday evening with a severe weather risk coming with them. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for all highlighted areas but they are most likely in the circled area to the S and E of the Metro after 6 PM.
The main risk is for large hail and strong wind gusts but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as these storms track E. The storms will start to develop after 6 PM with a better chance for strong storms to the S of the Metro by 7-8 PM...
These will move E from there, pushing out of W Iowa around 10-11 PM ending the severe weather threat.
We’ll cool off after the storms move through with highs in the low to mid-40s Wednesday, cloudy skies and continued chances for showers and even a change to wintry mix possible through the day along with gusty winds that make it feel even colder.
This clears Thursday but highs remain in the 40s.
A steady warm up settles in from there, Sunday should push us into the 60s and we should stay the 60s through the start of next work week.
It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday, possibly a PM shower on Sunday, and another chance for rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. We’ll watch how these progress.
Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:
