City Council, residents debate on the future of downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is working on a project to develop downtown Omaha, but some residents question the method.

The debate went on for a few hours behind the doors of the legislative chambers in City Hall.

Developers say the plan is about vision - how downtown Omaha is the heartbeat of the city and region, and how this plan drives the future and aims to keep young people in town.

It’s called Project Beacon - the skyscraper to be built in the place where the downtown Omaha Library now stands. Mutual of Omaha would move all its midtown operations there.

It’s a $443 million project and developers are asking for $63 million in funding.

A number of Omaha residents shared their disbelief about why a library needs to be torn down in the name of progress, and why the skyline needs a skyscraper when the city has so many other needs.

Developers told the council that the project doesn’t work without the extra financial help.

The city council unanimously approved the Tax Increment Financing for the Mutual of Omaha skyscraper.

Debate is also underway that would clear another hurdle for the streetcar - a plan to build a public transportation network connecting downtown Omaha and Council Bluffs.

