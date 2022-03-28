Advertisement

Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in the death of a young adult woman earlier Monday afternoon.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in the death of a young adult woman earlier Monday afternoon.

Officials say a large pack of dogs attacked the woman in the area of Springs Road, resulting in the woman’s death. They say that all of the dogs have been identified to be involved in the incident and that they have been terminated.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

