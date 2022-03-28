Urban core plan aims to develop downtown Omaha, add 30,000 jobs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Greater Omaha Chamber unveils a new plan to develop the city’s urban core.

Announced Monday by the Greater Omaha Chamber, the Urban Core Strategic Plan has a goal of maximizing the economic development and vitality of Omaha’s urban center.

City planners first presented the $306 million redevelopment plan in early March.

Roughly 21,000 jobs have been lost in downtown Omaha over the last 60 years. City planners believe there is potential to bring the jobs back, but they first need to redevelop the downtown core.

According to the Greater Omaha Chamber’s Urban Core Committee, formed in 2018, the new plan has several initiatives for the next 20 years. City planners want to develop a new tram mobility system, improve several neighborhoods around the district, and create an attainable housing program. Much of the plan also involves redeveloping streets and parking structures throughout the city.

“Over the last three decades, the Greater Omaha region has made incredible progress,” said David G. Brown, President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. “Our small businesses are thriving, we’ve brought in leading businesses creating thousands of jobs, neighborhoods and communities have expanded, and our overall quality of life has improved. With the creation of the Urban Core Strategic Plan, we’re setting our sights on how the next 20 years will turn out: connecting people with Omaha’s urban core through a host of exciting projects to come.”

The overall goal is to bring 30,000 new jobs and 30,000 new residents to the city’s core.

“Investing in the urban center of the Omaha area means investing in our future,” said Jay Noddle, President and CEO of Noddle Companies and Chair of the Urban Core Committee. “Creating a vibrant, modern, diverse, and people-forward city center will bring the Omaha area to new heights. This plan is unique in that it is centered on the needs and ideas of our residents.”

Planners also want to develop Dodge Park, a city-owned golf course on the east side of the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, and turn it into a walkable urban neighborhood.

A plan is also in the works to change how I-480 interacts with the city. Planners say the east-west and north-south street networks could be reconnected, and public space could be developed over the interstate.

