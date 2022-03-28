Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant today before some warmth and storms Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a bit chilly out the door this morning but we should be able to warm up a bit more today. Highs in the 50s with a southeast wind will make for a rather textbook March Monday.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
Monday Wind Gusts
Monday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The forecast turns much warmer for a day this week with Tuesday’s temperatures spiking in a big way. Highs will jump into the mid 70s easily with some 80s possible southwest of the metro!

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

South winds will help us warm but they will be rather strong gusting to near 40 mph at times. That tries to bring some moisture in that could turn into some rain and a few storms late in the day.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Watch for a spotty shower as early as 3pm in the area Tuesday but the better threat for storms will hold off until after 6pm. The window for a few spotty strong storms is 6-11pm in our area before everything moves east for the night.

Storm Chances
Storm Chances(WOWT)

The overall severe threat is rather low in the area but there could be a storm or two that produces some larger hail and kicks out a wind gust. The best odds of seeing that will be south of the metro and I-80 but it is possible as far north as the green shaded marginal area you see here.

Tuesday Severe Risk
Tuesday Severe Risk(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

Once the storm threat moves east, colder air pours in for Wednesday with the threat of a rain and snow mix falling from the stubborn layer of clouds. Everything will melt on contact though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit

Latest News

8 PM storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Stormy for some Tuesday evening, chilly by Wednesday
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast update
6pm Storm
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy, warm with the threat of a couple storms
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Tuesday storm chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Evening storms take aim Tuesday