Source: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials leaving Omaha

Indy Star report says event headed to Indianapolis
There's a formula for that. This time around, the city valued the economic impact of the Olympic Swim Trials was significantly lower than four years ago.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2024 Olympic Swim Trials appear to be headed to Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reported Sunday that USA Swimming and Indiana Sports Corp. were planning to make the announcement Tuesday in Indianapolis.

A source confirmed to 6 News that the upcoming swim trials would not be held in Omaha. The city has been home to the last four Olympic Swim Trials.

The 2024 trials are slated for June.

The Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau reported in September that last summer’s two-week event brought $34.5 million to Omaha and to Nebraska, despite capacity restrictions in place during the event due to the pandemic. The 2016 Olympic Swim Trials, which was a sell-out, generated $74 million.

“Thousands of visitors from around the country came to Omaha and watched our nation’s top swimmers compete for a spot on the Olympic team going to Tokyo. Our hotels and restaurants were filled, attractions busy and you could feel a positive atmosphere throughout our city,” Omaha Sports Commission Chair Donna Kush said in a news release from the city.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

