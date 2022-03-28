Omaha woman charged in death of pedestrian killed by rolling vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The woman arrested after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night was in court on Monday.

OPD arrested Sarah Faya, 21, of Omaha, who admitted to drinking and was driving at speeds of 65-75 miles per hour on a north freeway exit ramp on Lake Street, according to court documents. The high speeds caused the vehicle to roll, killing 37-year-old Ashley Dotson of Omaha, as she stood on the sidewalk.

Faya is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide and driving under the influence. Bond was set at $250,000.

