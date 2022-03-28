Omaha Metro Transit to begin use of electric buses this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Electric buses will be on the streets of Omaha starting this week.

Metro Transit announced three new fully-electric buses will make their debut this week. Metro says the buses are the first all-electric buses in the region and were created thanks to support from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and federal grant money.

The zero-emission vehicles are battery-powered and use a direct-drive engine that doesn’t require a transmission. Metro claims the 40-foot buses can reduce up to 135 metric tons of emissions per year when compared to a clean diesel bus.

Each bus takes roughly three to five hours to charge and features an upgraded air purification system, which Metro says sanitizes the air and surfaces on the bus and is even effective against COVID-19.

The buses will also have improved bike racks that can hold up to three bikes. Current Metro buses only hold two bikes.

According to Metro, the buses are part of a new initiative to reduce their carbon footprint. During their March Board meeting, Metro passed a resolution in support of climate change adaptation. They say the staff is taking steps to achieve net-zero emissions.

“We’re doing our part to ensure a livable planet and climate for generations to come,” said Metro Board member Daniel Lawse. “We’re diversifying our fleet, investing in sustainability, and pursuing climate-positive operations to elevate our environmental and community impact.”

Metro says the full drivable range of the buses will be tested when they begin use this Tuesday.

