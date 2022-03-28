Omaha man charged with nine counts after domestic incident ends in city bus crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man Omaha Police arrested following a city bus crash Thursday evening was in court Monday afternoon, where more details were revealed about the events leading up to the crash.

Michael Nordmeyer, 32, was formally charged with four counts of false imprisonment, one count of terroristic threats, two counts of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of intentional child abuse, and one count of third-degree domestic assault. His bond was set at $250,000.

Nordmeyer was arrested at the scene of a bus crash Thursday evening near 36th and Dodge streets, police reports state. According to Douglas County Court documents, he allegedly crashed into three civilian vehicles and an ORBT Metro bus before he was arrested.

The incident began after a neighbor near 49th Avenue and Dodge Street called police after hearing loud yelling coming from the family’s apartment and seeing three children run to the basement, reports state.

Michael Nordmeyer (Omaha Police Department)

Nordmeyer then pushed the woman to the ground, screamed at her, and tried to hold her down on the ground. He also slapped her in the face, then put a pillow over her face and said — while punching her in the face — that he would suffocate her.

He then allegedly took a knife to her throat and asked, “Do you want to die today? I’ll kill everyone in this house and go to prison.” At that point, reports state, the woman fought him off and ran to a neighbor to call 911.

His ex-wife told later police that said Nordmeyer had assaulted her and used a knife to threaten to kill her and the three children if the police arrived before they left, records state. He also punched one of the children, threatening to kill another of them if the ex-wife didn’t stay in the car, and then later — after pulling over to let police cars pass them — threatened to kill his ex-wife if they got pulled over.

After the crash, they all bailed out, reports state, at which point Nordmeyer shouted and acted in a manner that indicated he was attempting to end his own life.

Once he was under arrest, Nordmeyer claimed he punched one of the children the juvenile because “he’s a man and he can take it.”

His preliminary hearing was set for May 2.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.