Nebraska State Patrol finds 102 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is arrested after state troopers say he had more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his car.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper pulled over a Chevy Tahoe traveling east on I-80 near mile marker 324 for a license plate violation at 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the trooper detected criminal activity during the stop and performed a search of the vehicle. The Nebraska State Patrol says the search revealed 102 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver, Armando Hernandez-Cruz, 36, of Stockton, Cal., was arrested for possession of marijuana - more than one pound, no drug tax stamp, and possession with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.