Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol finds 102 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

(WSMV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is arrested after state troopers say he had more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his car.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper pulled over a Chevy Tahoe traveling east on I-80 near mile marker 324 for a license plate violation at 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the trooper detected criminal activity during the stop and performed a search of the vehicle. The Nebraska State Patrol says the search revealed 102 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver, Armando Hernandez-Cruz, 36, of Stockton, Cal., was arrested for possession of marijuana - more than one pound, no drug tax stamp, and possession with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit
Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning cutting incident
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams were part of the large-scale search...
Large search fails to find woman’s remains in Nebraska
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Crews investigating fire at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Concept for Omaha's Urban Core Strategic Plan
Urban core plan aims to develop downtown Omaha, add 30,000 jobs
Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
Existing view of Dodge Park Golf Course, looking west across the Missouri River towards...
Omaha Urban Core Concept
Crews investigate fire at vacant Omaha home