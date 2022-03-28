Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers advance constitutional amendment to end unfunded mandates

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A proposal to end unfunded mandates advances in the Nebraska Legislature.

Constitutional amendment LR263CA would require the state to reimburse cities, school districts, and other local governments. This would apply anytime the state imposes a new expense on them, including a new or expanding program.

The amendment is sponsored by Sen. Carol Blood. She says unfunded mandates are a main driver of increased property taxes and this amendment would ease that pressure.

“It’s an opportunity to review our existing programs to help us make sound financial decisions on the cost-benefit ratio of existing programs,” Blood said. “It’s going to help those who come after us to create well thought out and necessary policy with the complete financial backing of the legislature. They are not going to do this on an island.”

Senators advanced LR263CA on a 34-5 vote.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposal would be placed on the ballot for voter approval in the 2022 general election.

