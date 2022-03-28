Advertisement

Nebraska DHHS issues moderate air quality advisory due to smoke from controlled burns

(WIBW)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from controlled burns in Kansas and Oklahoma may affect air quality in some portions of Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), prescribed burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has the potential to lower the air quality in areas south of and between North Platte and Kearney.

Because of the possible smoke, the DHHS has issued an advisory of moderate air impact lasting from the evening of March 28 through the morning of March 29 for south and south-central Nebraska. Areas north of the affected region may also experience smoke from the prescribed burns.

According to 6 News Meteorologist David Koeller, high winds and increased fire danger across Kansas and Oklahoma have lowered the number of controlled burns Monday, so there is likely a lower risk of smoke for the area.

The DHHS says during moderate conditions, the air quality is acceptable, but sensitive groups should consider limiting their time outside.

The Air Quality Index is used to determine and rate conditions.

