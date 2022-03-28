Advertisement

Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were diverting traffic Monday morning, March 28, 2022, near Eppley Airfield after...
OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport
Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit

Latest News

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
The Omaha Police Department receives a Bell 505 Helicopter
Omaha Police Department begins use of new helicopter
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Omaha man found with gunshot wounds
Omaha man found with gunshot wounds
6 On Your Side: Police see surge of pills laced with fentanyl
6 On Your Side: Police see surge of pills laced with fentanyl