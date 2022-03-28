OPD: Council Bluffs man dies in crash after school bus runs light near Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old Council Bluffs man died Monday morning when his car was hit by a school bus near Eppley Airfield.

Omaha Police said in a report issued Monday afternoon that the driver of the car, James A. McCoy of Council Bluffs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 6:54 a.m. near Abbott Drive and Locust Street, prompting authorities to divert traffic around the intersection near the Omaha airport.

OPD said the school bus was headed west on Locust Street and ran the red light, hitting the 2005 Acura traveling northbound on Abbott Drive.

Police were urging drivers in the area to be cautious and patient. OPD said Abbott Drive was closed until 10 a.m.

You’ll have to take 75 north to Storz and go east approaching the airport from the north. https://t.co/Sqe7rDDqDi — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) March 28, 2022

There were no passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver was transported to Nebraska Medicine after complaining of pain, the OPD release states.

The crash remains under investigation.

