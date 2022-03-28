Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Evening storms take aim Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny and warmer Monday, changes are coming! Tuesday will be an active day with windy conditions expected and the potential for rain and storms.

Tuesday storm chances (wowt)

Clouds are here in the morning ahead of the arrival of our next system... under the thick clouds we may see a few areas of drizzle early on.

Tues AM drizzle (wowt)

We’re slow to warm with temps only near 50 by noon... some breaks of late afternoon sun should help us get to the 60s. However, we’re counting on the sun and our warm front to make it up to the metro in order to hit our high of 63. Forecast models are trending S with the front and I have already cooled our high over 10 degrees for the day... there is the possibility that the front stays even further S and we stay under cloudier skies. In that case, a much cooler forecast will take over and we’ll struggle to hit 60. We’ll keep an eye on how this progresses.

Tuesday highs (wowt)

Both scenarios will be windy! Gusts Tuesday will reach into the 30s and 40s.

Windy Tuesday (wowt)

By the evening we’ll be tracking storm potential... these will arrive after 7 PM, likely between 8-9PM for the Metro. They’ll move E quickly and clear by 10:30 PM.

Tues evening storms (wowt)

A few storms could be strong to severe, the risk is marginal for the Metro. Stay weather aware with a hail producing storm and gusty winds not out of the question in the evening.

Tuesday severe threat (wowt)

We’ll cool off after the storms move through with highs in the mid-40s Wednesday, cloudy skies and continued chances for showers and even a change to wintry mix possible. This clears Thursday but highs remain in the 40s.

A steady warm up settles in from there, Sunday is just shy of 60 and we should hit the 60s through the start of next work week. It won’t be a calm forecast! A few waves roll through sparking overnight showers Friday into Saturday, possibly a PM shower on Sunday, and another chance for rain Monday night. We’ll watch how these progress.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

